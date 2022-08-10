All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|10½
|Baltimore
|58
|52
|.527
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|52
|.527
|12½
|Boston
|54
|57
|.486
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|52
|.523
|_
|Minnesota
|57
|52
|.523
|_
|Chicago
|56
|54
|.509
|1½
|Kansas City
|45
|66
|.405
|13
|Detroit
|43
|68
|.387
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|11½
|Texas
|48
|61
|.440
|22
|Los Angeles
|48
|63
|.432
|23
|Oakland
|41
|70
|.369
|30
Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 7, Texas 5
Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3
Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
