All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7140.640_
Toronto6050.54510½
Baltimore5852.52712½
Tampa Bay5852.52712½
Boston5457.48617

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland5752.523_
Minnesota5752.523_
Chicago5654.509
Kansas City4566.40513
Detroit4368.38715

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7140.640_
Seattle6052.53611½
Texas4861.44022
Los Angeles4863.43223
Oakland4170.36930

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

