East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8148.628_
Tampa Bay7952.6033
Toronto7159.54610½
Boston6961.53112½
New York6267.48119

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6763.515_
Cleveland6169.4696
Detroit5970.457
Chicago5179.39216
Kansas City4190.31326½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7356.566_
Texas7356.566_
Houston7358.5571
Los Angeles6367.48510½
Oakland3892.29235½

Saturday's Games

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 15, Kansas City 2

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Houston 9, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Texas 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

