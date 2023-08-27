All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|81
|48
|.628
|_
|Tampa Bay
|79
|52
|.603
|3
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|10½
|Boston
|69
|61
|.531
|12½
|New York
|62
|67
|.481
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|69
|.469
|6
|Detroit
|59
|70
|.457
|7½
|Chicago
|51
|79
|.392
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|90
|.313
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|73
|56
|.566
|_
|Texas
|73
|56
|.566
|_
|Houston
|73
|58
|.557
|1
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|10½
|Oakland
|38
|92
|.292
|35½
Saturday's Games
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 15, Kansas City 2
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Houston 9, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Texas 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
