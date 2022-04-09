All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York201.000_
Tampa Bay201.000_
Toronto201.000_
Baltimore02.0002
Boston02.0002

Central Division

WLPctGB
Kansas City201.000_
Chicago11.5001
Detroit11.5001
Cleveland02.0002
Minnesota02.0002

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston201.000_
Seattle201.000_
Los Angeles02.0002
Oakland02.0002
Texas02.0002

Friday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

