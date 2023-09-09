All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9051.638_
Tampa Bay8756.6084
Toronto7963.55611½
Boston7270.50718½
New York7072.49320½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7567.528_
Cleveland6874.4797
Detroit6577.45810
Chicago5587.38720
Kansas City4499.30831½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8062.563_
Seattle7963.5561
Texas7664.5433
Los Angeles6577.45815
Oakland4497.31235½

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 13, Boston 12

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

