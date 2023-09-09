All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|.638
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|56
|.608
|4
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|11½
|Boston
|72
|70
|.507
|18½
|New York
|70
|72
|.493
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|74
|.479
|7
|Detroit
|65
|77
|.458
|10
|Chicago
|55
|87
|.387
|20
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|.308
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|79
|63
|.556
|1
|Texas
|76
|64
|.543
|3
|Los Angeles
|65
|77
|.458
|15
|Oakland
|44
|97
|.312
|35½
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Oakland 6, Texas 3
San Diego 11, Houston 2
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 13, Boston 12
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
