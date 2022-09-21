All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8958.605_
Toronto8464.568
Tampa Bay8266.554
Baltimore7671.51713
Boston7275.49017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland8167.547_
Chicago7672.5145
Minnesota7375.4938
Kansas City5989.39922
Detroit5791.38524

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston9851.658_
Seattle8166.55116
Los Angeles6583.43932½
Texas6384.42934
Oakland5494.36543½

x-clinched division

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Cincinnati (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-11), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-6) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

