All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|42
|.632
|_
|Toronto
|61
|51
|.545
|10
|Tampa Bay
|59
|53
|.527
|12
|Baltimore
|59
|54
|.522
|12½
|Boston
|56
|59
|.487
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|53
|.531
|_
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|.518
|1½
|Chicago
|58
|56
|.509
|2½
|Kansas City
|47
|68
|.409
|14
|Detroit
|43
|72
|.374
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|41
|.643
|_
|Seattle
|62
|53
|.539
|12
|Texas
|50
|63
|.442
|23
|Los Angeles
|50
|64
|.439
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|73
|.360
|32½
Saturday's Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Texas 7, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
