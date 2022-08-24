All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7648.613_
Tampa Bay6755.5498
Toronto6655.545
Baltimore6458.52511
Boston6063.48815½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6556.537_
Minnesota6259.5123
Chicago6261.5044
Kansas City5075.40017
Detroit4877.38419

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7945.637_
Seattle6756.54511½
Texas5667.45522½
Los Angeles5271.42326½
Oakland4579.36334

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

