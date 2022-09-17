All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8756.608_
Toronto8163.563
Tampa Bay8063.5597
Baltimore7567.52811½
Boston6974.48318

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7666.535_
Chicago7470.5143
Minnesota7270.5074
Kansas City5787.39620
Detroit5489.37822½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-Houston9450.653_
Seattle8062.56313
Texas6281.43431½
Los Angeles6182.42732½
Oakland5292.36142

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Oakland 8, Texas 7

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

