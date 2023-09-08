All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|89
|51
|.636
|_
|Tampa Bay
|86
|56
|.606
|4
|Toronto
|78
|63
|.553
|11½
|Boston
|72
|69
|.511
|17½
|New York
|70
|71
|.496
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|74
|67
|.525
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|74
|.475
|7
|Detroit
|64
|77
|.454
|10
|Chicago
|55
|86
|.390
|19
|Kansas City
|44
|98
|.310
|30½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|79
|62
|.560
|½
|Texas
|76
|64
|.543
|3
|Los Angeles
|65
|76
|.461
|14½
|Oakland
|44
|97
|.312
|35½
Thursday's Games
Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Oakland 6, Texas 3
San Diego 11, Houston 2
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-4) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
