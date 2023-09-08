All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8951.636_
Tampa Bay8656.6064
Toronto7863.55311½
Boston7269.51117½
New York7071.49619½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7467.525_
Cleveland6774.4757
Detroit6477.45410
Chicago5586.39019
Kansas City4498.31030½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8062.563_
Seattle7962.560½
Texas7664.5433
Los Angeles6576.46114½
Oakland4497.31235½

Thursday's Games

Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-4) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

