All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5620.737_
Boston4333.56613
Toronto4233.56013½
Tampa Bay4034.54115
Baltimore3542.45521½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4336.544_
Cleveland3934.5341
Chicago3539.473
Detroit2945.39211½
Kansas City2747.36513½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4727.635_
Texas3638.48611
Los Angeles3741.47412
Seattle3641.46812½
Oakland2552.32523½

Wednesday's Games

Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Detroit 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-9) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-5) at Houston (Javier 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-8), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

