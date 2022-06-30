All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|20
|.737
|_
|Boston
|43
|33
|.566
|13
|Toronto
|42
|33
|.560
|13½
|Tampa Bay
|40
|34
|.541
|15
|Baltimore
|35
|42
|.455
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|36
|.544
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|.534
|1
|Chicago
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|Detroit
|29
|45
|.392
|11½
|Kansas City
|27
|47
|.365
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|Texas
|36
|38
|.486
|11
|Los Angeles
|37
|41
|.474
|12
|Seattle
|36
|41
|.468
|12½
|Oakland
|25
|52
|.325
|23½
Wednesday's Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 2, Texas 1
Detroit 3, San Francisco 2
Seattle 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-9) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-5) at Houston (Javier 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-8), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
