All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|47
|.612
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|50
|.593
|2
|Toronto
|67
|56
|.545
|8
|Boston
|64
|58
|.525
|10½
|New York
|60
|62
|.492
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|63
|59
|.516
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|64
|.475
|5
|Detroit
|55
|66
|.455
|7½
|Chicago
|48
|73
|.397
|14½
|Kansas City
|40
|84
|.323
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|49
|.595
|_
|Houston
|70
|52
|.574
|2½
|Seattle
|66
|55
|.545
|6
|Los Angeles
|60
|62
|.492
|12½
|Oakland
|34
|87
|.281
|38
Thursday's Games
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
Washington 10, Boston 7
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Friday's Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 1, Toronto 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.