All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|17
|.742
|_
|Toronto
|38
|28
|.576
|11
|Tampa Bay
|36
|30
|.545
|13
|Boston
|36
|31
|.537
|13½
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|.441
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|Chicago
|31
|33
|.484
|5
|Detroit
|26
|40
|.394
|11
|Kansas City
|23
|42
|.354
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|33
|36
|.478
|9½
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9
Oakland 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.
