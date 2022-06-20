All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4917.742_
Toronto3828.57611
Tampa Bay3630.54513
Boston3631.53713½
Baltimore3038.44120

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3830.559_
Cleveland3428.5481
Chicago3133.4845
Detroit2640.39411
Kansas City2342.35413½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4125.621_
Los Angeles3336.478
Texas3135.47010
Seattle2939.42613
Oakland2345.33819

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9

Oakland 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

