All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|75
|60
|.556
|6
|Baltimore
|72
|64
|.529
|9½
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|64
|.522
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1½
|Chicago
|68
|68
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|55
|82
|.401
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|85
|.375
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|49
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|10
|Los Angeles
|60
|76
|.441
|27
|Texas
|59
|76
|.437
|27½
|Oakland
|50
|86
|.368
|37
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 6
Texas 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
