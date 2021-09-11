All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|53
|.627
|_
|Boston
|80
|63
|.559
|9½
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|10½
|Toronto
|78
|63
|.553
|10½
|Baltimore
|46
|95
|.326
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|71
|.493
|11½
|Detroit
|67
|76
|.469
|15
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|.454
|17
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|58
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|6
|Los Angeles
|69
|72
|.489
|13½
|Texas
|52
|89
|.369
|30½
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 10, Texas 5
Saturday's Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.