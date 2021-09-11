All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8953.627_
Boston8063.559
New York7863.55310½
Toronto7863.55310½
Baltimore4695.32642½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8160.574_
Cleveland6971.49311½
Detroit6776.46915
Kansas City6477.45417
Minnesota6279.44019

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8258.586_
Seattle7764.546
Oakland7765.5426
Los Angeles6972.48913½
Texas5289.36930½

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

