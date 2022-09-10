All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8456.600_
Tampa Bay7859.569
Toronto7760.562
Baltimore7366.52510½
Boston6872.48616

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7165.522_
Chicago7268.5141
Minnesota6968.504
Kansas City5684.40017
Detroit5485.38818½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8949.645_
Seattle7761.55812
Los Angeles6078.43529
Texas5978.43129½
Oakland5090.35740

Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

