All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7446.617_
Tampa Bay7350.593
Toronto6754.554
Boston6356.52910½
New York6060.50014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6359.516_
Cleveland5862.4834
Detroit5466.4508
Chicago4872.40014
Kansas City3982.32223½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7248.600_
Houston6952.570
Seattle6455.538
Los Angeles5962.48813½
Oakland3387.27539

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

San Diego 10, Baltimore 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you