East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|Toronto
|64
|54
|.542
|8
|Tampa Bay
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|Baltimore
|62
|57
|.521
|10½
|Boston
|59
|61
|.492
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|55
|.538
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|55
|.530
|1
|Chicago
|61
|59
|.508
|3½
|Kansas City
|49
|72
|.405
|16
|Detroit
|45
|76
|.372
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|44
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|66
|54
|.550
|10½
|Texas
|53
|66
|.445
|23
|Los Angeles
|52
|67
|.437
|24
|Oakland
|43
|77
|.358
|33½
Thursday's Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday's Games
L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 2, Texas 1
Baltimore 15, Boston 10
Seattle 10, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
