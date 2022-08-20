All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7347.608_
Toronto6454.5428
Tampa Bay6355.5349
Baltimore6257.52110½
Boston5961.49214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6455.538_
Minnesota6255.5301
Chicago6159.508
Kansas City4972.40516
Detroit4576.37220

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7744.636_
Seattle6654.55010½
Texas5366.44523
Los Angeles5267.43724
Oakland4377.35833½

Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

