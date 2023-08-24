All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7848.619_
Tampa Bay7851.605
Toronto7057.551
Boston6760.52811½
New York6166.48017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6562.512_
Cleveland6067.4725
Detroit5869.4577
Chicago5077.39415
Kansas City4188.31825

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7254.571_
Houston7256.5631
Seattle7156.559
Los Angeles6167.47712
Oakland3691.28336½

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

