All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|51
|.605
|1½
|Toronto
|70
|57
|.551
|8½
|Boston
|67
|60
|.528
|11½
|New York
|61
|66
|.480
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|65
|62
|.512
|_
|Cleveland
|60
|67
|.472
|5
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7
|Chicago
|50
|77
|.394
|15
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|Houston
|72
|56
|.563
|1
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1½
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|12
|Oakland
|36
|91
|.283
|36½
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Kansas City 4, Oakland 0
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 0
Boston 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, sus.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-13) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 9-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-6), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-9) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
