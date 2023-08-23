All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7748.616_
Tampa Bay7651.5982
Toronto7056.556
Boston6660.52411½
New York6065.48017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6562.512_
Cleveland6066.476
Detroit5869.4577
Chicago5077.39415
Kansas City4188.31825

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7254.571_
Houston7255.567½
Seattle7156.559
Los Angeles6166.48011½
Oakland3691.28336½

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Kansas City 4, Oakland 0

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Angels 4, 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you