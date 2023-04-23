All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|18
|3
|.857
|_
|Baltimore
|13
|7
|.650
|4½
|New York
|13
|8
|.619
|5
|Toronto
|12
|9
|.571
|6
|Boston
|11
|11
|.500
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Detroit
|7
|12
|.368
|3
|Chicago
|7
|14
|.333
|4
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|.238
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Houston
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Los Angeles
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Seattle
|10
|11
|.476
|3½
|Oakland
|4
|17
|.190
|9½
Friday's Games
Baltimore 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 6, Atlanta 4
Washington 3, Minnesota 2
Boston 5, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, St. Louis 2
Miami at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2
Washington 10, Minnesota 4
Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 5, Boston 4
Houston 6, Atlanta 3
Texas 18, Oakland 3
Miami 3, Cleveland 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, L.A. Angels 8
Seattle 5, St. Louis 4
Sunday's Games
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.