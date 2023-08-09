All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7043.619_
Tampa Bay6946.6002
Toronto6451.5577
New York5955.51811½
Boston5855.51312

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6055.522_
Cleveland5559.482
Detroit5063.4429
Chicago4669.40014
Kansas City3778.32223

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6846.596_
Houston6549.5703
Seattle6152.540
Los Angeles5758.49611½
Oakland3282.28136

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, San Diego 0

Texas 6, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

