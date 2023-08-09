All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|43
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|46
|.600
|2
|Toronto
|64
|51
|.557
|7
|New York
|59
|55
|.518
|11½
|Boston
|58
|55
|.513
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|59
|.482
|4½
|Detroit
|50
|63
|.442
|9
|Chicago
|46
|69
|.400
|14
|Kansas City
|37
|78
|.322
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Houston
|65
|49
|.570
|3
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|6½
|Los Angeles
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|Oakland
|32
|82
|.281
|36
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, San Diego 0
Texas 6, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 5
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Houston (Brown 8-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-6) at Detroit (Olson 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 3-8) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.