All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7139.645_
Toronto6050.54511
Tampa Bay5851.53212½
Baltimore5852.52713
Boston5457.48617½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5751.528_
Cleveland5752.523½
Chicago5654.5092
Kansas City4566.40513½
Detroit4368.38715½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7140.640_
Seattle5952.53212
Texas4861.44022
Los Angeles4763.42723½
Oakland4169.37329½

Monday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

