East Division

WLPctGB
New York8556.603_
Tampa Bay7860.565
Toronto7861.5616
Baltimore7367.52111½
Boston6972.48916

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7365.529_
Chicago7269.511
Minnesota6970.496
Kansas City5784.40417½
Detroit5486.38620

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9050.643_
Seattle7961.56411
Los Angeles6179.43629
Texas6179.43629
Oakland5190.36239½

Sunday's Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

