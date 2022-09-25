All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9358.616_
Toronto8667.5628
Tampa Bay8469.54910
Baltimore7973.52014½
Boston7279.47721

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8667.562_
Chicago7677.49710
Minnesota7479.48412
Kansas City6390.41223
Detroit6092.39525½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10153.656_
Seattle8369.54617
Los Angeles6786.43833½
Texas6587.42835
Oakland5696.36844

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Texas 4

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you