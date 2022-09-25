All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|Toronto
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|10
|Baltimore
|79
|73
|.520
|14½
|Boston
|72
|79
|.477
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|Chicago
|76
|77
|.497
|10
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|.484
|12
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|.412
|23
|Detroit
|60
|92
|.395
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|17
|Los Angeles
|67
|86
|.438
|33½
|Texas
|65
|87
|.428
|35
|Oakland
|56
|96
|.368
|44
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Sunday's Games
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
