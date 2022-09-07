All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8354.606_
Tampa Bay7758.5705
Toronto7660.559
Baltimore7265.52611
Boston6771.48616½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7065.519_
Chicago6968.5042
Minnesota6867.5042
Kansas City5682.40615½
Detroit5285.38019

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8749.640_
Seattle7760.56210½
Los Angeles6077.43827½
Texas5976.43727½
Oakland5087.36537½

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you