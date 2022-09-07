All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|5
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|6½
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|11
|Boston
|67
|71
|.486
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|Chicago
|69
|68
|.504
|2
|Minnesota
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|.406
|15½
|Detroit
|52
|85
|.380
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|49
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|10½
|Los Angeles
|60
|77
|.438
|27½
|Texas
|59
|76
|.437
|27½
|Oakland
|50
|87
|.365
|37½
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 6
Texas 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
