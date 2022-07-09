All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6123.726_
Tampa Bay4538.54215½
Boston4539.53616
Toronto4540.52916½
Baltimore4244.48820

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4739.547_
Cleveland4041.494
Chicago4043.482
Detroit3648.42910
Kansas City3151.37814

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5529.655_
Seattle4342.50612½
Texas3843.46915½
Los Angeles3848.44218
Oakland2957.33727

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Oakland 3

Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

