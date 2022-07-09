All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|23
|.726
|_
|Tampa Bay
|45
|38
|.542
|15½
|Boston
|45
|39
|.536
|16
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|16½
|Baltimore
|42
|44
|.488
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|39
|.547
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|41
|.494
|4½
|Chicago
|40
|43
|.482
|5½
|Detroit
|36
|48
|.429
|10
|Kansas City
|31
|51
|.378
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|29
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|43
|42
|.506
|12½
|Texas
|38
|43
|.469
|15½
|Los Angeles
|38
|48
|.442
|18
|Oakland
|29
|57
|.337
|27
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Houston 8, Oakland 3
Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
