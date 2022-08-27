All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7748.616_
Tampa Bay6956.5528
Toronto6856.548
Baltimore6659.52811
Boston6165.48416½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6657.537_
Minnesota6361.508
Chicago6363.500
Kansas City5176.40217
Detroit4878.38119½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8146.638_
Seattle6857.54412
Texas5867.46422
Los Angeles5373.42127½
Oakland4680.36534½

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

