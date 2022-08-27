All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|.552
|8
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|8½
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|.528
|11
|Boston
|61
|65
|.484
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|57
|.537
|_
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|.508
|3½
|Chicago
|63
|63
|.500
|4½
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|.402
|17
|Detroit
|48
|78
|.381
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|68
|57
|.544
|12
|Texas
|58
|67
|.464
|22
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|27½
|Oakland
|46
|80
|.365
|34½
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Houston 6, Minnesota 3
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4
Friday's Games
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
