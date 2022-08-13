All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|42
|.628
|_
|Toronto
|60
|51
|.541
|10
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|.527
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|.523
|12
|Boston
|56
|58
|.491
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|.536
|_
|Minnesota
|58
|53
|.523
|1½
|Chicago
|57
|56
|.504
|3½
|Kansas City
|47
|67
|.412
|14
|Detroit
|43
|71
|.377
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|11
|Texas
|49
|63
|.438
|23
|Los Angeles
|49
|64
|.434
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|72
|.363
|31½
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Houston 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Friday's Games
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Oakland 5
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
