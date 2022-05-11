All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York228.733_
Tampa Bay1913.5944
Toronto1715.5316
Baltimore1317.4339
Boston1119.36711

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1812.600_
Chicago1514.517
Cleveland1515.5003
Kansas City918.333
Detroit922.290

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2112.636_
Houston1911.633½
Seattle1418.438
Texas1216.429
Oakland1319.406

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, sus.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

