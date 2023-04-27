All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay205.800_
Baltimore168.667
Toronto169.6404
New York1411.5606
Boston1313.500

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1411.560_
Cleveland1213.4802
Detroit914.3914
Chicago718.2807
Kansas City619.2408

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1410.583_
Houston1411.560½
Los Angeles1412.5381
Seattle1114.440
Oakland521.19210

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

