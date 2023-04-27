All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|5
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|16
|8
|.667
|3½
|Toronto
|16
|9
|.640
|4
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|6
|Boston
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|Detroit
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Chicago
|7
|18
|.280
|7
|Kansas City
|6
|19
|.240
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|Houston
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Los Angeles
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Seattle
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Oakland
|5
|21
|.192
|10
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 11, Oakland 3
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-4) at Minnesota (López 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
