East Division

WLPctGB
New York3315.688_
Tampa Bay2820.5835
Toronto2720.574
Boston2326.46910½
Baltimore2129.42013

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3020.600_
Chicago2323.5005
Cleveland2124.467
Detroit1830.37511
Kansas City1632.33313

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3118.633_
Los Angeles2722.5514
Texas2324.4897
Seattle2028.41710½
Oakland2031.39212

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 1-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-1) at Toronto (Ryu 2-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Texas (Gray 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

