All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay225.815_
Baltimore178.6804
Toronto179.654
New York1512.5567
Boston1314.4819

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1611.593_
Cleveland1313.500
Detroit915.375
Chicago720.2599
Kansas City621.22210

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1511.577_
Houston1412.5381
Los Angeles1413.519
Seattle1115.4234
Oakland521.19210

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Detroit 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 2-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

