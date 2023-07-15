All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5535.611
Toronto5141.554
Boston4943.533
New York4943.533

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4646.500_
Cleveland4546.495½
Detroit4050.4445
Chicago3855.409
Kansas City2665.28619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5339.576_
Houston5141.5542
Seattle4545.5007
Los Angeles4547.4898
Oakland2568.26928½

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

