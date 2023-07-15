All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Baltimore
|55
|35
|.611
|1½
|Toronto
|51
|41
|.554
|6½
|Boston
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|New York
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|46
|46
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|46
|.495
|½
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|5
|Chicago
|38
|55
|.409
|8½
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|.286
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|Houston
|51
|41
|.554
|2
|Seattle
|45
|45
|.500
|7
|Los Angeles
|45
|47
|.489
|8
|Oakland
|25
|68
|.269
|28½
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 7, Arizona 2
Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 12, Cleveland 4
Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 5-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3), 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 5-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Seattle (Miller 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.