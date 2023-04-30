All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay235.821_
Baltimore189.667
Toronto189.667
New York1513.5368
Boston1514.517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1612.571_
Cleveland1315.4643
Detroit1016.3855
Chicago721.2509
Kansas City721.2509

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1611.593_
Houston1413.5192
Los Angeles1414.500
Seattle1116.4075
Oakland523.17911½

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

