East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|5
|.821
|_
|Baltimore
|18
|9
|.667
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|9
|.667
|4½
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Boston
|15
|14
|.517
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|15
|.464
|3
|Detroit
|10
|16
|.385
|5
|Chicago
|7
|21
|.250
|9
|Kansas City
|7
|21
|.250
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Houston
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Los Angeles
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|Oakland
|5
|23
|.179
|11½
Saturday's Games
Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2
Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, Houston 1
Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5
Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Sunday's Games
Boston 7, Cleveland 1
Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
