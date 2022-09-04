All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|54
|.594
|_
|Tampa Bay
|74
|57
|.565
|4
|Toronto
|72
|59
|.550
|6
|Baltimore
|71
|61
|.538
|7½
|Boston
|66
|68
|.493
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|63
|.519
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|64
|.511
|1
|Chicago
|67
|66
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|54
|80
|.403
|15½
|Detroit
|51
|82
|.383
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|75
|58
|.564
|10½
|Texas
|58
|74
|.439
|27
|Los Angeles
|57
|75
|.432
|28
|Oakland
|49
|85
|.366
|37
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 12, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 3-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-11) at Tampa Bay (Armstrong 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5), 2:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.