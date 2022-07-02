All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5821.734_
Toronto4435.55714
Boston4335.55114½
Tampa Bay4236.53815½
Baltimore3544.44323

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4536.556_
Cleveland3936.5203
Chicago3739.487
Detroit3046.39512½
Kansas City2848.36814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5027.649_
Texas3739.48712½
Seattle3842.47513½
Los Angeles3743.46314½
Oakland2654.32525½

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (Brebbia 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

