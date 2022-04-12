All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay31.750_
New York32.600½
Toronto32.600½
Boston23.400
Baltimore13.2502

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago31.750_
Cleveland32.600½
Minnesota22.5001
Detroit23.400
Kansas City23.400

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston31.750_
Los Angeles33.5001
Oakland22.5001
Seattle23.400
Texas13.2502

Monday's Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

