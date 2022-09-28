All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|Toronto
|87
|68
|.561
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|69
|.552
|10
|Baltimore
|80
|74
|.519
|15
|Boston
|73
|81
|.474
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|68
|.558
|_
|Chicago
|76
|78
|.494
|10
|Minnesota
|75
|79
|.487
|11
|Kansas City
|63
|91
|.409
|23
|Detroit
|61
|92
|.399
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|53
|.658
|_
|Seattle
|83
|70
|.542
|18
|Los Angeles
|68
|86
|.442
|33½
|Texas
|66
|87
|.431
|35
|Oakland
|56
|98
|.364
|45½
x-clinched division
Monday's Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 9
Houston 10, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.