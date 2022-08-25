All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7648.613_
Tampa Bay6955.5567
Toronto6755.5498
Baltimore6459.52011½
Boston6064.48416

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6656.541_
Chicago6361.5084
Minnesota6260.5084
Kansas City5175.40517
Detroit4877.38419½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8045.640_
Seattle6757.54012½
Texas5767.46022½
Los Angeles5273.41628
Oakland4679.36834

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you