All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|45
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|53
|.539
|9
|Toronto
|61
|54
|.530
|10
|Baltimore
|61
|55
|.526
|10½
|Boston
|58
|59
|.496
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|55
|.530
|_
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|1
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|1
|Kansas City
|48
|70
|.407
|14½
|Detroit
|45
|74
|.378
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|43
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|64
|54
|.542
|11
|Texas
|52
|64
|.448
|22
|Los Angeles
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
|Oakland
|42
|75
|.359
|32½
Monday's Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game
Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
Texas 2, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.