East Division

WLPctGB
New York7245.615_
Tampa Bay6253.5399
Toronto6154.53010
Baltimore6155.52610½
Boston5859.49614

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6255.530_
Minnesota6055.5221
Chicago6156.5211
Kansas City4870.40714½
Detroit4574.37818

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7543.636_
Seattle6454.54211
Texas5264.44822
Los Angeles5166.43623½
Oakland4275.35932½

Monday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

