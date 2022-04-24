All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York106.625_
Toronto106.625_
Tampa Bay97.5631
Boston79.4383
Baltimore69.400

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota88.500_
Cleveland78.467½
Chicago69.400
Detroit69.400
Kansas City58.385

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle96.600_
Los Angeles87.5331
Oakland88.500
Houston78.4672
Texas59.357

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

