East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3514.714_
Baltimore3116.6603
New York2920.5926
Boston2622.542
Toronto2523.521

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2523.521_
Detroit2124.467
Cleveland2126.447
Chicago1930.388
Kansas City1435.28611½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2918.617_
Houston2819.5961
Los Angeles2623.5314
Seattle2324.4896
Oakland1039.20420

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 2, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Texas 13, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Seattle 11, Oakland 2

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

