East Division

WLPctGB
New York269.743_
Tampa Bay2115.583
Toronto1917.528
Baltimore1422.38912½
Boston1321.38212½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2015.571_
Chicago1717.500
Cleveland1617.4853
Kansas City1221.3647
Detroit1323.361

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2312.657_
Los Angeles2414.632½
Seattle1620.444
Texas1519.441
Oakland1522.4059

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

