All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5435.6072
Toronto5041.5497
New York4942.5388
Boston4843.5279

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland4545.500_
Minnesota4546.495½
Detroit3950.438
Chicago3854.4138
Kansas City2665.28619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5239.571_
Houston5041.5492
Seattle4544.5066
Los Angeles4546.4957
Oakland2567.27227½

Sunday's Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Boston 4, Oakland 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 15, Minnesota 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

