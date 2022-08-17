All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|45
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|53
|.539
|9
|Toronto
|61
|54
|.530
|10
|Baltimore
|61
|55
|.526
|10½
|Boston
|58
|59
|.496
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|55
|.530
|_
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|.526
|½
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|1
|Kansas City
|48
|71
|.403
|15
|Detroit
|45
|74
|.378
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|43
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|64
|54
|.542
|11
|Texas
|52
|64
|.448
|22
|Los Angeles
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
|Oakland
|42
|75
|.359
|32½
Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.