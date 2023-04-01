All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
Friday's Games
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 9, Seattle 4
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 2, Seattle 0
Sunday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.