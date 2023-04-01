All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay201.000_
Baltimore11.5001
Boston11.5001
New York11.5001
Toronto11.5001

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota201.000_
Cleveland21.667½
Chicago12.333
Detroit02.0002
Kansas City02.0002

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas201.000_
Houston21.667½
Los Angeles11.5001
Oakland11.5001
Seattle12.333

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 9, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 0-0) at St. Louis (Montgomery 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

