All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5326.671_
Baltimore4529.608
New York4135.53910½
Toronto4136.53211
Boston4037.51912

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3938.506_
Cleveland3639.4802
Detroit3242.432
Chicago3245.4167
Kansas City2155.27617½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4728.627_
Houston4135.539
Los Angeles4136.5327
Seattle3737.500
Oakland2058.25628½

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

