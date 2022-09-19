All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8858.603_
Toronto8364.565
Tampa Bay8264.5626
Baltimore7669.52411½
Boston7175.48617

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland8067.544_
Chicago7671.5174
Minnesota7374.4977
Kansas City5889.39522
Detroit5591.37724½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-Houston9651.653_
Seattle8165.55514½
Los Angeles6483.43532
Texas6383.43232½
Oakland5394.36143

z-clinched playoff berth

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you