All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|58
|.603
|_
|Toronto
|83
|64
|.565
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|64
|.562
|6
|Baltimore
|76
|69
|.524
|11½
|Boston
|71
|75
|.486
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|67
|.544
|_
|Chicago
|76
|71
|.517
|4
|Minnesota
|73
|74
|.497
|7
|Kansas City
|58
|89
|.395
|22
|Detroit
|55
|91
|.377
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|96
|51
|.653
|_
|Seattle
|81
|65
|.555
|14½
|Los Angeles
|64
|83
|.435
|32
|Texas
|63
|83
|.432
|32½
|Oakland
|53
|94
|.361
|43
z-clinched playoff berth
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
Boston 13, Kansas City 3
Houston 11, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.