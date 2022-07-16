All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|28
|.689
|_
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|.549
|12½
|Toronto
|49
|43
|.533
|14
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|14½
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|.505
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|4
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|36
|55
|.396
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|50
|42
|.543
|10
|Texas
|41
|48
|.461
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|52
|.429
|20½
|Oakland
|31
|61
|.337
|29
Friday's Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Houston 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (Archer 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
