East Division

WLPctGB
New York6228.689_
Tampa Bay5041.54912½
Toronto4943.53314
Boston4843.52714½
Baltimore4645.50516½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5043.538_
Cleveland4644.511
Chicago4546.4954
Detroit3755.40212½
Kansas City3655.39613

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5931.656_
Seattle5042.54310
Texas4148.46117½
Los Angeles3952.42920½
Oakland3161.33729

Friday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (Archer 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

