All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6833.673_
Toronto5545.55012½
Tampa Bay5347.53014½
Baltimore5149.51016½
Boston5051.49518

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5247.525_
Cleveland5148.5151
Chicago4950.4953
Detroit4160.40612
Kansas City3961.39013½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6635.653_
Seattle5447.53512
Texas4554.45520
Los Angeles4258.42023½
Oakland3963.38227½

Friday's Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

